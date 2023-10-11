Creative Planning Acquires 512 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 182.6% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $270.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $213.73 and a 52 week high of $297.45.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.