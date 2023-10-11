Creative Planning Acquires 6,487 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 604.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth $316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,362 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC opened at $126.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $136.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.58 and a 200-day moving average of $123.37.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

