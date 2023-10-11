Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 109.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 76.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $161.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.34. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.86 and a twelve month high of $173.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.52 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTEK. William Blair started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

