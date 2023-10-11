Creative Planning Buys 10,098 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,819.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $653,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,819.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,750 shares of company stock worth $176,923. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.35.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 253.47%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

