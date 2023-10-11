Creative Planning Buys 2,278 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Creative Planning raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $107.20 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.19.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

