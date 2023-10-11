Creative Planning Buys 331 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.9% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
BATS:ITA opened at $109.48 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.52.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
