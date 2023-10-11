Creative Planning Buys 3,773 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Creative Planning boosted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,635,559.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,493,422.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,635,559.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,493,422.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $2,140,010.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,260,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,464,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 733,428 shares of company stock worth $22,783,280 over the last three months. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

