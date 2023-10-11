Creative Planning Buys 385 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Creative Planning grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 79.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,149 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 218.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.59. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.37%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

