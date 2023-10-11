Creative Planning Buys 5,552 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 9,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $733,000. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 258,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Newmont by 50.8% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 141,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 47,527 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 0.3% in the second quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 208,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

