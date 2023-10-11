Creative Planning Buys 5,916 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Creative Planning grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 36,803 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 422.7% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 107,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $51.33.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

