Creative Planning Buys 80 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $260.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $201.80 and a one year high of $297.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.22.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

