Creative Planning Buys 815 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 494.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director De Castro Jose Migue Fernandez acquired 10,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

