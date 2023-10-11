Creative Planning Cuts Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $64,415,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 101,897.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,468,000 after acquiring an additional 108,011 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,195,000 after acquiring an additional 106,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,706,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

VMI opened at $237.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.13 and a 12-month high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 19.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

