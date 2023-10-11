Creative Planning Grows Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Creative Planning increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,635 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at $23,237,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $156.38 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.69 and a 200 day moving average of $140.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

