Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 34,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 213,331 shares in the company, valued at $22,645,085.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 34,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 213,331 shares in the company, valued at $22,645,085.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $122.86 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $159.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.22% and a negative net margin of 90.46%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

