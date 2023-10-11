Creative Planning Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 41.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in United Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after buying an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $381.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.14 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UBSI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

