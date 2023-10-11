Creative Planning Has $2.35 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 963.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 73,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 108,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,191,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21,890.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 255,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 254,366 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average is $99.25. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.06 and a fifty-two week high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

