Creative Planning Has $2.35 Million Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth about $3,543,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 159.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 93,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SKYW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on SkyWest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James upgraded SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

SkyWest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -581.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.81. SkyWest had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $725.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

