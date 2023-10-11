Creative Planning Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Creative Planning reduced its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $84.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.17. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $73.93 and a 12 month high of $92.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.