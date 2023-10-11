Creative Planning Has $2.38 Million Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 136.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,348 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,269,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,438,000 after acquiring an additional 532,867 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 312.4% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 430,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 66,626 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.