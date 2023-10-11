Creative Planning Has $2.40 Million Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,585 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Macerich were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $22,702,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,622 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 49.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,417,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,296 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 712.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 892,898 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.90.
Macerich Stock Up 1.6 %
Macerich stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $212.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.97 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Macerich Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -170.00%.
About Macerich
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
