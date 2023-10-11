Creative Planning Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $485.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.6658 per share. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

