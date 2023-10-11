Creative Planning Has $2.46 Million Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Creative Planning raised its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 115.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,348 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. FMR LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 19.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,837,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,028,000 after buying an additional 3,679,366 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at about $122,918,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 186.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,073,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,044,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,139,000 after buying an additional 1,002,316 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,028.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of HRB stock opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average is $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 263.99%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

