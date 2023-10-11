Creative Planning Increases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $135,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CHTR opened at $444.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $457.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.05.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.80 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Bank of America upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.78.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

