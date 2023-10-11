Creative Planning Increases Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.5% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 25.0% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Stock Up 5.0 %

ENPH opened at $125.75 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.44 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.