Creative Planning Increases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 141.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Williams Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 231,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,546,000 after buying an additional 73,186 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $88.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.51. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $86.59 and a twelve month high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

