Creative Planning Purchases 1,190 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.97.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.