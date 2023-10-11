Creative Planning Purchases 2,098 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $101.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $84.47 and a one year high of $106.54.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $297,421.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,460 shares in the company, valued at $14,137,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $306,560.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $297,421.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,460 shares in the company, valued at $14,137,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,976 shares of company stock worth $703,804 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SIGI

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.