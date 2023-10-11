Creative Planning Purchases 2,725 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.35.

Albemarle Stock Up 4.1 %

Albemarle stock opened at $162.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $152.00 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.50 and a 200-day moving average of $200.72.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 25.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.81%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

