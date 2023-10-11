Creative Planning Raises Holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Creative Planning boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 906.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

CFB stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.72 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

