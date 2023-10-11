Creative Planning Raises Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day moving average of $65.39. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $72.71. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

