Creative Planning Raises Stock Position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BGRN opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $48.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.28.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

