Creative Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,642 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial
In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Regions Financial Price Performance
NYSE:RF opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.
Regions Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Regions Financial
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.