Creative Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,642 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.