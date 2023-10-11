Creative Planning Sells 3,612 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 42.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.78.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $126.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.36. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $192.56.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

