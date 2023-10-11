Creative Planning Sells 654 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 83.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

WDAY opened at $220.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of -460.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.20. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $252.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach bought 8,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,086,057.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,177.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach bought 8,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,177.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.