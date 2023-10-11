CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $925,050.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
CrowdStrike Price Performance
NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $183.85 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $185.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.41, a P/E/G ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.6% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,303,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.
