CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $925,050.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $183.85 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $185.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.41, a P/E/G ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.6% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,303,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

