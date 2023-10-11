Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $528,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 52.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Alphabet
In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,291 shares of company stock worth $13,555,462. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on GOOGL
Alphabet Trading Down 0.3 %
GOOGL opened at $138.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.24. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $139.72.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.