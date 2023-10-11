Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 8,831 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of Csenge Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 37,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 147,115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 329.6% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 102,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after buying an additional 78,900 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.1% during the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $129.48 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.46. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

