Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,907,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 274.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,810,000 after buying an additional 1,779,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 594.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,976,000 after buying an additional 1,545,731 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after buying an additional 1,070,472 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 117.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,381,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,340,000 after buying an additional 746,320 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.14.

Shares of DRI opened at $138.15 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.17 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.88.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $3,948,668.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,163,110.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $5,612,970.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,866,906.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $3,948,668.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,007 shares in the company, valued at $8,163,110.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,486 shares of company stock worth $32,669,040 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

