Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.7% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $138.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $139.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,291 shares of company stock valued at $13,555,462 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

