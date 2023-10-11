e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells $1,138,485.60 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $1,138,485.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,359.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $5,420,138.60.

On Monday, August 7th, Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total value of $5,182,096.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ELF stock opened at $101.81 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.99 and a 200-day moving average of $107.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.92 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $420,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 59,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.42.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

