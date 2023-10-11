E&G Advisors LP Sells 150 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

E&G Advisors LP cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $138.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $139.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,291 shares of company stock valued at $13,555,462 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

