Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $150.00 price target on the game software company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $145.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a hold rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.65.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA opened at $128.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.13 and its 200-day moving average is $125.83. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $239,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,342.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,404 shares of company stock worth $3,265,344 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after acquiring an additional 349,575,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,474 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $350,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,068 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

