Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 14,300 Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,888.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 520.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.66%. Analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 18,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $273,484.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,487,385 shares in the company, valued at $109,390,694.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 18,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $273,484.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,487,385 shares in the company, valued at $109,390,694.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 418,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,652.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,878 shares of company stock worth $4,348,442 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

