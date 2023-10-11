Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 507 BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BeiGene from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.46.

BeiGene Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $176.67 on Wednesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $124.46 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.74.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by ($0.17). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.78% and a negative net margin of 95.67%. The firm had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.56) earnings per share. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

In other BeiGene news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $171,061.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

