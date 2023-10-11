Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Arcellx by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Arcellx Trading Up 1.2 %

ACLX opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of -0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.99.

Insider Activity at Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $106,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,787.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACLX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Arcellx from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Arcellx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

