Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 27,547 Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 2.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 315,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 591.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 330,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 283,066 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vor Biopharma by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 60,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 149,182 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
Vor Biopharma Stock Up 10.5 %
Shares of VOR opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $141.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.72. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $7.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on VOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.19.
Vor Biopharma Profile
Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.
