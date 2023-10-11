Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 27,547 Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 2.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 315,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 591.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 330,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 283,066 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vor Biopharma by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 60,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 149,182 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Vor Biopharma Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of VOR opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $141.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.72. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $7.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Profile

(Free Report)

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.