Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,759 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AMH opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,025,776.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,600.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $67,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,800 shares of company stock worth $1,877,023 in the last three months. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.