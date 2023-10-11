Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,115 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,114,000 after buying an additional 463,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,963,000 after buying an additional 2,776,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $739,337,000 after buying an additional 23,574,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,799,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,389,000 after buying an additional 473,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,361,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,633,000 after acquiring an additional 609,945 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $25,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,243 shares in the company, valued at $818,219.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $148,234.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,907,361.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $25,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,219.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $789,278 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.85. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

