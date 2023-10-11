Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 39.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 129,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 36,390 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 283.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 47,663 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,985,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $62,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Prelude Therapeutics Trading Up 13.2 %

NASDAQ PRLD opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $8.66.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. As a group, analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma. The company is also developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

Further Reading

